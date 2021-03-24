Live

Watch CBSN Live

7 people arrested for defying curfew in Ferguson

A curfew was put in place for the overnight hours in Ferguson, Mo., but some protesters were still out late showing defiance over the Michael Brown shooting. Police say there was no looting. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.