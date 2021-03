6/9: Schedulers ordered to lie about VA wait times; Tweeting astronaut on life in the Space Station An internal audit revealed in more than 75 percent of all Veterans Affairs clinics, at least one scheduler said supervisors ordered them to falsify records of how long veterans were waiting; and, CBS News' Scott Pelley interviewed U.S. Navy Commander Reid Wiseman and Dr. Steven Swanson, two astronauts aboard the International Space Station, about Wiseman's tweets and their mission.