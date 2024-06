64-year-old veteran skateboarder Judi Oyama pushes the limits, defies expectations Judi Oyama, 64, has been skateboarding since she was 13 years old. In her 50-year professional career, she has traveled the world competing, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. The veteran skateboarder, who is encouraging more women to pick up a board, is headed to the World Skate Games in Rome this fall.