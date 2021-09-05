Live

60 Minutes 9/11 Archive: Survivors

Not only did Sandler O'Neill lose more than one third of its employees on 9/11, but it also lost its entire World Trade Center headquarters. Steve Kroft was there as the financial firm returned to business.
