"60 in 6" correspondent Wesley Lowery on nationwide protests for George Floyd and police violence Wesley Lowery, correspondent for "60 in 6" on Quibi, joins "CBS This Morning" from Minneapolis, where he's been reporting on the death of George Floyd. He was formerly at The Washington Post where he won a Pulitzer for his extensive coverage of police shootings and the Black Lives Matter movement. Lowery gives some perspective on how we got here and why he believes this movement is different.