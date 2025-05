6-year-old girl in Gaza weighs just 13 pounds amid growing starvation crisis The Israeli government has repeatedly denied Gaza is facing starvation, and says that the more than two-month aid blockade is to force Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack that killed just under 1,200 people. But according to the United Nation's World Food Programme, there are at least 14,000 who are severely malnourished. Debora Patta reports.