Watch CBS News

6 hurt after taxi jumps curb in New York City

Police say a New York City taxi driver may have suffered a medical episode when he veered onto a sidewalk in an area designed for heavy foot traffic on Christmas Day, injuring six people. CBS News New York reporter Alecia Reid has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.