5/3: After Trump wins Indiana, Cruz drops out of race; Johnson & Johnson loses another suit over talcum powder Ted Cruz called the Indiana primary "make or break" -- and he broke. Cruz dropped out of the presidential race shortly after Donald Trump was declared the winner; A St. Louis jury has awarded $55 million to a woman who said talc in Johnson & Johnson's baby powder gave her ovarian cancer. It's the second such verdict against the company in recent months.