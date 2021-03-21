5/29: Pressure builds on Obama to fire VA secretary; Ukraine crisis could threaten U.S. space program As more members of Congress from both parties called on Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign, the White House is finding it more difficult to defend him. As Major Garrett reports, the president appears willing to accept Shinseki's resignation; and, Russian engines help launch about half of all U.S. military rockets. But the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine now threatens a 15-year U.S. arrangement with Russia.