Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/28: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert indicted; Fishing in Cuba, Hemingway style

Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, 73, was indicted Thursday for withdrawing nearly a million dollars from his private account in small amounts to evade detection and lying to federal investigators. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reports; Ernest Hemingway's grandsons, Patrick and John, recently participated in a fishing tournament off Cuba's coast. For the first time in decades, several American vessels were allowed to participate. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.