48% of teens between 13-17 feel social media is harmful to kids their age, Pew Research study finds Nearly half of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 feel social media's impacts are mostly negative on kids their age, according to a study from 2024 that was just released by the Pew Research Center. 41% felt the impacts were neither positive or negative. Bansi Balar, a freshman at the University of Colorado Boulder, joined CBS News to discuss.