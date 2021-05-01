"48 Hours" probes 1997 killing spree that ended with Versace's murder Nearly two decades after designer Gianni Versace was gunned down outside of his Miami mansion, the question still exists of whether he had somehow crossed paths with his killer, Andrew Cunanan, before the morning of his death. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger investigates Cunanan's trail of murder that led to Miami in an all-new mystery airing Saturday at 10/9c on CBS. He joins "CBS This Morning" with a preview of "Murder by Design."