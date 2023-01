"48 Hours" investigates: The death of an officer's wife "48 Hours" investigates the death of Amanda Perrault. Just days after Perrault made allegations of abuse against her husband in Eatonton, Georgia, police officer Seth Perrault reported that she took her life by shooting herself. Based in part on the crime scene, the sheriff got a warrant for Seth Perrault's arrest and took him into custody. Anne-Marie Green reports.