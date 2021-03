4/28: Tornadoes tear destructive path through Midwest; Tornadoes level Arkansas church for second time An outbreak of tornadoes hit parts of the Midwest and South, laying a path of destruction in their wake. The tornado that struck Arkansas was a half-mile wide with winds up to 136 mph; and, a church in Vilonia, Arkansas, that was rebuilt after being severely damaged by a 2011 tornado was struck again Sunday.