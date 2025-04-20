Watch CBS News

4/20: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sen. Chris Van Hollen joins, days after returning from El Salvador, where he visited with wrongly deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Plus, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin joins.
