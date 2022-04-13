Mask mandate for airlines: Will it end or be extended?

Russian dissident arrested after saying Ukraine war will end Putin's rein

Two men accused of posing as federal agents set to be released to home confinement

Sherri Papini admits to faking her 2016 kidnapping

Biden says Putin committing "genocide half a world away"

10 people shot in subway in Brooklyn, New York; police identify person of interest

Inflation spikes to highest level since 1982; Oklahoma governor signs near total ban on abortion

4/12: Red and Blue Inflation spikes to highest level since 1982; Oklahoma governor signs near total ban on abortion

