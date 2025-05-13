Watch CBS News

40 years since Philadelphia police bombed Black liberation group MOVE's headquarters

The city of Philadelphia is holding an official day of remembrance Tuesday to mark 40 years since police used explosives to try and force the eviction of the Black liberation group MOVE from their headquarters. The ensuing fire killed six adults and five children inside the house and the fire's spread to other buildings left some 250 people homeless. Ramona Africa, the only adult survivor of the bombing, joined CBS News from Philadelphia to talk about the day.
