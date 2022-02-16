Live

4-year-old reported missing in 2019 found alive

A missing girl is found alive after she was abducted from her guardians in 2019. Police say she was hidden in a "small, cold, and wet" room under a staircase in upstate New York. Jericka Duncan shows us how police made the discovery.
