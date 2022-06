4 killed in Tulsa medical center shooting; police say gunman died by suicide There's been yet another mass shooting in the United States – this time at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say four people were killed, and the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It marks the 20th mass shooting since the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Reagan Ledbetter of CBS affiliate KOTV in Tulsa has the latest.