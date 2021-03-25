Live

3D printing heading into space

For the first time humans will be able to build tools in space. The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, scheduled to launch on Saturday, will carry a 3D printer to the International Space Station. CNET.com's Sumi Das reports.
