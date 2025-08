3,200 Boeing workers who build fighter jets go on strike Across three facilities in Missouri and Illinois, 3,200 Boeing workers who built fighter jets went on strike after rejecting a deal that Boeing said would have raised wages by an average of 40%. In a post on X, the workers' union said, "3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough. This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises."