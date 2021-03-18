3/15: Malaysia PM: Flight 370 "deliberately diverted"; Crimea: Leaders of Ukrainian opposition disappearing The investigation into missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 took a sinister turn as Malaysia's prime minister told reporters the plane was "deliberately diverted"; and, the ballots and polling stations are ready in Crimea on the eve of the referendum on whether to join the Russian Federation. Ukrainian soldiers remain blockaded in their bases and the head of Crimea's Ukrainian council hasn't been seen since his arrest last Sunday.