3 dead, 5 wounded in mass shooting at Michigan State University: CBS News Flash Feb. 14, 2023 At least three people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus, police said, adding that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a three-hour manhunt. President Biden fired the Architect of the Capitol after an investigation found J. Brett Blanton had abused his authority, misused government property and wasted taxpayer money. And Kansas City will host a parade for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs Wednesday.