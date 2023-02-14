Watch CBS News

3 dead, 5 wounded in mass shooting at Michigan State University: CBS News Flash Feb. 14, 2023

At least three people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus, police said, adding that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a three-hour manhunt. President Biden fired the Architect of the Capitol after an investigation found J. Brett Blanton had abused his authority, misused government property and wasted taxpayer money. And Kansas City will host a parade for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs Wednesday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.