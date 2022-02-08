2/8: Red and Blue

No criminal charges for LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

J&J said to quietly halt COVID-19 vaccine production

NFL player charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly December crash

Mikaela Shiffrin out early in second Olympic race in a row

Police arrest suspect in case that led to fatal Amir Locke shooting

House passes bill to fund government through early March

Journalist George Packer says thousands of at-risk Afghans left behind still need U.S. help

Emhoff rushed out of high school event over bomb threat

