2/21: Ukraine's president makes concessions; Inside "CBS Evening News" director Eric Shapiro's 51-year journey After several days of deadly violence, Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych made several concessions to the opposition, which include agreeing to early elections by the end of the year; and, "CBS Evening News" director Eric Shapiro started his career in the CBS mail room in 1963. Now, 51 years later, Shapiro is retiring at the top of his game.