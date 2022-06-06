Watch CBS News

2022 Special Olympics kick off in Orlando

The world's largest peacetime airlift brought more than 800 athletes to this year's Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida. Pilots donated their time, aircraft and fuel to give the athletes an unforgettable flight. Kris Van Cleave has the details.
