Live

Watch CBSN Live

2021: A look back at top international headlines

The battle against COVID-19 topped international headlines in 2021, while tension bubbled in the Middle East and the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports on the year's biggest stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.