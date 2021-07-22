Tokyo Olympics
Meet the mascots of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Sporting events are already underway ahead of Friday's opening ceremony for Tokyo's 2020 Summer Games. But athletes aren't the only ones competing. As CBS News' Ian Lee shows us, the Olympic mascots are also facing some tough rivals.
