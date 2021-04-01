Derek Chauvin Trial
2016 Presidential Race
Steve Chaggaris, CBS News Senior Political Editor, discusses Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz kicking off the 2016 Presidential Race by becoming the first major candidate from either party to announce a run.
