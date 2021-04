2016 presidential candidates canvass Iowa State Fair Donald Trump is taking a break from his campaign because he has jury duty in New York. A new poll finds 25 percent of Republicans are backing Trump. Dr. Ben Carson is second at 12 percent, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Mike Huckabee. Voters who go to the Iowa State Fair get to see nearly all the presidential contenders. Nancy Cordes reports on how candidates are using the event to win support.