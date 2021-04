2016 hopefuls avoid presidential announcement to raise cash On Monday, Jeb Bush is expected to finally and formally enter the crowded race for the White House. The former Florida governor spent months avoiding calling himself a candidate, but he slipped last month and accidentally said, "I'm running for president." Nancy Cordes reports on why Bush and so many other 2016 hopefuls need to parse their words before saying "yes." Turns out, testing the waters can be very lucrative.