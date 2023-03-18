Watch CBS News

20 years after Iraq invasion, what has changed?

Monday marks 20 years since the United States invaded Iraq. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, the rise of ISIS, and more, what does the country look like today? Charlie D'Agata, who has covered the region for decades, reports from Baghdad.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.