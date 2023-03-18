Putin Arrest Warrant
20 years after Iraq invasion, what has changed?
Monday marks 20 years since the United States invaded Iraq. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, the rise of ISIS, and more, what does the country look like today? Charlie D'Agata, who has covered the region for decades, reports from Baghdad.
