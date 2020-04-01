Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus Task Force
Mark Esper Interview
Texas Abortion Ban
Stimulus Checks
Unlivable Wage Documentary
Remembering Maria Mercader
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Rubber bullets fired at South Africans defying coronavirus orders
"I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho
Trump rule could kill "billions of birds," ex-wildlife chief says
Putin sends military plane to U.S. with supplies to fight virus
Stocks slide after grim forecast of U.S. coronavirus deaths
Lawsuit: Zoom illegally sold users' personal data
Over 4,000 pounds of drugs found in tunnel under border
Stimulus checks: Who gets one? Who doesn't?
Coronavirus updates: Deadliest day yet puts U.S. COVID-19 toll over 4,000
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: Deadliest day yet puts U.S. COVID-19 toll over 4,000
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
Trump predicts "hell of a bad two weeks" ahead
Defense Secretary discusses military's fight against coronavirus
NYC paramedics overwhelmed by coronavirus
His coronavirus test wasn't processed, but he got billed $9,000
Federal prisons will confine inmates to cells for 14 days
Coronavirus and doctors on the frontline
Millions wait for jobless pay amid crush of unemployment claims
Stimulus checks: Who gets one? Who doesn't?
Can I walk outside? Is the virus on my shoes? Q&A with experts
Tips for safe grocery shopping during coronavirus pandemic
What to do if you think you were exposed
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBSN Pittsburgh
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
COVID-19 cases at California nursing home
Six staff members at a care facility in Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles, also tested positive for the coronavirus. Testing of all residents and workers was continuing. KCAL's Nicole Comstock reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue