15 of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals, 20 years later, Saudi Arabia struggles to change its global image Holly Williams travels to Riyadh to take a closer look at how Saudi Arabia has tried to change its global image since 9/11 with more rights for women and the opening of its society, while the country has also continued an abuse of human rights from its treatment of female activists to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.