14-year-old Massachusetts girl scares intruder out of her home and helps apprehend him A 14-year-old Massachusetts girl scared off a man who allegedly broke into her home Friday morning -- and her quick thinking later helped police apprehend the suspect, according to the Middleborough Police Department. Her mother told CBS Boston the girl armed herself with two steak knives before yelling for the intruder to leave. CBS Boston's Katrina Kincade reports.