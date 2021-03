1/16: Supreme Court takes up same-sex marriage; The custodian who became a counselor The Supreme Court will review bans on same-sex marriage in four of the 14 states where it remains illegal. As Jan Crawford reports, their eventual ruling will have a nationwide impact; Steve Hartman tells the story of Charles Clark, custodian at Trinity High School, in Euless, TX. Over the years, Clark became a mentor to many of the school's kids, while still taking pride in his custodial work.