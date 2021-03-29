Live

Watch CBSN Live

1/11: France commemorates terror attack with massive unity march; Is "Je suis Charlie" a lasting movement?

French officials say millions of French citizens, led by a lineup of presidents and prime ministers from more than 30 countries, marched in the streets of France in a defiant response to last week's terror attacks; and, the message 'I am Charlie', in support of the French satirical newspaper that mocked Islamic terrorists, has become the rallying cry of global condemnation of what demonstrators see as a direct attack on freedom of speech.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.