1/11: France commemorates terror attack with massive unity march; Is "Je suis Charlie" a lasting movement? French officials say millions of French citizens, led by a lineup of presidents and prime ministers from more than 30 countries, marched in the streets of France in a defiant response to last week's terror attacks; and, the message 'I am Charlie', in support of the French satirical newspaper that mocked Islamic terrorists, has become the rallying cry of global condemnation of what demonstrators see as a direct attack on freedom of speech.