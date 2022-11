After Jan. 6, Oath Keeper talked about hanging Pelosi "from the lamppost"

Major glaciers will be gone by 2050 due to climate change, U.N. warns

Democrats extend quest for Spanish-speaking voters to radio airwaves

Iran protesters defy crackdown as another teen is reportedly killed

Powerball jackpot hits staggering $1.5 billion, just short of world record

North Korea launches ICBM that apparently failed and two short-range missiles

DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign

President Biden addressed threat of election deniers, blamed former President Trump; Federal Reserve announced another rate hike.

