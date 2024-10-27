Watch CBS News

10/27: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance discusses Russian disinformation campaigns and the Trump-Vance ticket's "women problem." Plus, former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney joins.
