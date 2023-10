Here Comes the Sun

Some patients with these knee and hip replacements say parts began to fail

Video of traffic stop that led to deacon's death will be released, lawyer says

Students speak out about controversial AP course

Your depression questions, answered by experts

Gaza residents describe their horror as Israeli forces bombard the city

Oil is rising amid the Israel-Hamas war. Here's impact on gas prices.

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on deadly Hamas attack on Israel

Deaths mount and anxiety builds as Israel hammers Gaza for 4th day

Israel escalates Gaza attacks as death toll soars to over 1,200; U.K. campaign raising awareness on World Mental Health Day.

