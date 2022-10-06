10/6: CBS News Mornings

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near occupied nuclear plant

17-year-old arrested over two weeks after N.C. teens were found dead

U.S. troops carry out raid in Syria against "senior" ISIS official

Kevin Spacey heads to court over actor's sexual misconduct claims

Dozens dead after ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic cliff rescues

4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

Almost 40 killed, mostly children, in Thailand day care center attack

Brittney Griner’s wife: I cried for days after call with imprisoned WNBA star

