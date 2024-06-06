Watch CBS News

100-year-old WWII veteran marrying in France

Harold Terens, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, is marrying 96-year-old Jeanne Swerlin in a wedding in France this week, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The New York City natives met three years ago in Boca Raton, Florida.
