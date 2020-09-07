Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
California Wildfires
Temptations Singer Dies
Alexei Navalny
Missing Sailor
Novak Djokovic
Tahlequah The Orca
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Wildfires spread in California as oppressive heat wave continues
Biden says he would take COVID-19 vaccine
Bruce Williamson, former Temptations lead singer, has died at 49
2 pro-Trump cruise rallies held in Portland
Trump says he'd support probe into postmaster general allegations
Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"
California pastor holds rally in defiance of COVID guidelines
Khashoggi's fiancee slams final verdicts in journalist's murder
Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovation
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, September 7, 2020
Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave; Woman hands out messages of kindness to masked-up travelers at Houston airport
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue