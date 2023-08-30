Here Comes the Sun

X's new privacy policy allows it to collect users' biometric data

Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Army time capsule that appeared empty holds hidden treasure after all

Family deportation program off to slow start as border arrivals rise

Thomas discloses flights, lodging from GOP donor Harlan Crow in filing

Dozens killed as fire tears through building in South Africa

Tropical Storm Idalia moves into Carolinas after slamming Florida, Georgia

Trump enters not guilty plea in Fulton County, won't appear for arraignment

Idalia slams Southeast; Rare blue supermoon lights up the sky.

8/31: CBS News Mornings Idalia slams Southeast; Rare blue supermoon lights up the sky.

