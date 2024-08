Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall again, moves north; Team USA women's basketball cruises past Nigeria to reach semifinals at Paris Olympics.

8/8: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall again, moves north; Team USA women's basketball cruises past Nigeria to reach semifinals at Paris Olympics.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On