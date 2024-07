President Biden withdraws from 2024 race, endorses VP Kamala Harris for nomination; Many Democratic lawmakers throw support behind Harris.

7/22: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 President Biden withdraws from 2024 race, endorses VP Kamala Harris for nomination; Many Democratic lawmakers throw support behind Harris.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On