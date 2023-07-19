U.S. Soldier In North Korea

15 people killed as bridge "electrified" by fallen power lines in India

Jason Aldean responds to "Try That in a Small Town" criticism

16-year-old dies while operating equipment at Miss. poultry plant

U.S. soldier thought to be in North Korean custody after crossing DMZ

What is a target letter? What to know about the DOJ document Trump received

SAG-AFTRA's Fran Drescher​ says union is being stonewalled amid strike

Inside a front-line village where Ukrainians are praying to survive

Dangerous "heat dome" blankets southern U.S.; dentists create spa-like environment to ease patient anxiety.

7/19: CBS News Mornings Dangerous "heat dome" blankets southern U.S.; dentists create spa-like environment to ease patient anxiety.

