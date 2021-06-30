Pride Month
COVID Pandemic
Puerto Rico Statehood
Live Updates: 4 more bodies recovered in rubble after Florida condo collapse
"We will kill you": Afghan interpreters face threats
Lawmakers want to force airlines to issue cash refunds
Trump legal team expects charges against company in coming days
House to vote on creating committee to study January 6 attack
Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place
Flying car completes first test flight between airports in 35 minutes
U.S. closing 6 makeshift housing sites for unaccompanied children
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Ciara is "cerving confidence" with new cervical cancer campaign
Some states try to limit teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Couple fights for same-sex marriage in India
Kevin Boseman on brother Chadwick's passing
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
6/30: CBSN AM
Toll rises to 12 dead, 149 accounted for in Surfside, Florida collapse; Prince George attends Euro 2020 match with parents
