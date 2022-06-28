6/28: Red and Blue

U.S. officials announce more steps to combat monkeypox outbreak

Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson? Former Trump White House aide testifies

PGA commissioner discusses changes tour made to compete with LIV Golf

Trump lunged at head of security, demanded to go to Capitol on Jan. 6, aide says

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison in Epstein sex abuse case

Secret Service to respond to Jan. 6 committee regarding Trump's actions

2022 primary results: Illinois, Colorado, New York and more

"We're going to the Capitol": Revelations from the sixth Jan. 6 hearing

Former Meadows aide testifies to Jan. 6 committee; FDA considers updated COVID vaccines in the fall

