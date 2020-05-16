Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Pensacola Base Shooting
Tropical Storm Arthur
Whistleblower Rick Bright
Jerome Powell Interview
Martin Shkreli
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Saudi shooter in Florida base attack had "significant ties" to al Qaeda
Lives to remember: Those we've lost to coronavirus
Cuomo urges pro sports teams to resume play without fans
Nursing homes' "original sin" may be making virus crisis worse
Barr doesn't expect Obama, Biden probes stemming from Russia review
Murder charges 32 years after gay man's deadly fall off cliff
The internal watchdogs Trump has removed or replaced
China says it will back probe into virus origin, but not yet
Journalist and bodyguard shot dead while leaving restaurant
Coronavirus
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
Lives To Remember
Nursing homes' "original sin" may be making virus crisis worse
China says it will back probe into virus origin, but not yet
Retailers navigate the new normal in the era of coronavirus
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Whistleblower: Trump administration's COVID-19 response has cost lives
How will the coronavirus pandemic reshape our world?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the coronavirus-ravaged economy
Gottlieb alarmed by "deeply concerning" mysterious illness among kids
Doctors on front lines in Navajo Nation
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, May 15, 2020
Trump to move forward with reopening country "vaccine or no vaccine;" Seniors find creative alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue